Update: Fire Ignites Near Highway 4 And Milton Road

CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit View Photo

Update at 12:12pm: CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that the forward progress has been stopped on the Snow Fire near the Stanislaus and Calaveras County line. It was ignited by a vehicle accident on Highway 4 near Milton Road. It quickly burned an estimated 40 acres. Around 207 PG&E customers nearby are without electricity. Be prepared for continued activity in the area.

Update at 12:03pm: 207 PG&E customers are without electricity near the Snow Fire situated near the Calaveras and Stanislaus county line in the area of Highway 4 and Milton Road. The latest size estimate remains five acres.

Original story posted at 11:55am: Copperopolis, CA — Air and ground fire resources are responding to an incident on Highway 4 near Milton Road close to the Calaveras and Stanislaus county line.

A vehicle accident has reportedly ignited a fire. Be prepared for activity in the area. The Snow Fire is five acres and moving at a moderate rate of spread, according to CAL Fire. Some power lines are down in the area.