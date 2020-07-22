Sunny
91.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Update: Fire Ignites Near Highway 4 And Milton Road

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit

CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit

Photo Icon View Photo

Update at 12:12pm: CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that the forward progress has been stopped on the Snow Fire near the Stanislaus and Calaveras County line. It was ignited by a vehicle accident on Highway 4 near Milton Road. It quickly burned an estimated 40 acres. Around 207 PG&E customers nearby are without electricity. Be prepared for continued activity in the area.

Update at 12:03pm: 207 PG&E customers are without electricity near the Snow Fire situated near the Calaveras and Stanislaus county line in the area of Highway 4 and Milton Road. The latest size estimate remains five acres.

Original story posted at 11:55am: Copperopolis, CA — Air and ground fire resources are responding to an incident on Highway 4 near Milton Road close to the Calaveras and Stanislaus county line.

A vehicle accident has reportedly ignited a fire. Be prepared for activity in the area. The Snow Fire is five acres and moving at a moderate rate of spread, according to CAL Fire. Some power lines are down in the area.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Fire Alert