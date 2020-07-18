A Body Found Near Mariposa And The Cause Of Death Remains A Mystery

CHP Sonora Unit logo View Photo

Coulterville, CA – An investigation is underway in Mariposa County involving a reported fatality near Highway 49, but a crash was not to blame, and currently, a man’s death remains a mystery.

A CAL Fire Hand Crew working in a remote area south of Coulterville on Highway 49, between Schilling Road and the Bagby Campground, discovered the body on Tuesday and called the Sonora CHP Unit to report the fatality. Once on the scene, members directed the officer down a trail. After about a quarter-mile of hiking, the deceased was found outside of a 1980s Ford truck, stuck in the mud.

With no signs of a collision, the investigation was turned over to the sheriff’s office. The victim was identified as 59-year-old Michael Falloure of Mariposa. Detectives disclose that they found no signs of foul play and also determined Falloure was not injured by the truck.

While an autopsy was conducted on Thursday, but the cause of death has not yet been determined. A medical condition has also not been ruled out, pending toxicology testing results, which could take several weeks. It is unclear what Falloure was doing in the area. It is also unknown how long he may have been out there in need of help. A question the coroner is hoping to answer once a pathology test establishes an estimated time of death.