Update: One Person Seriously Injured In Car Vs. Tree Crash

Update at 2:15 p.m.: The CHP reports that the driver of the vehicle was flown from the scene with head injuries to be treated at a Modesto hospital. A tow crew is on scene working to remove the vehicle. Further details regarding the crash are below.

Original post at 3:15 p.m.: Groveland, CA — First Responders are on the scene of a solo vehicle crash south of Highway 120 in the Groveland area of Tuolumne County.

The CHP reports that a Toyota Camry smashed into a tree in the 18100 block of Merrell Road, between Harper Road and Sweet Brier Lane, south of Groveland and east of Big Oak Flat. The wreckage is about 10 feet off the roadway. They add that one person, a male, was lying on the ground. An air ambulance has been called to the scene. The CHP is reporting major injuries in this crash.