Update: Fire In Valley Springs

Update at 6:30 p.m.: CAL Fire dispatch reports that the grass fire burning near the Acorn Campground at New Hogan Lake has been contained at a quarter acre. The flames broke out along South Petersburg Road near New Hogan Road and south of Highway 26 in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County. At one point, the flames had jumped to both sides of the road. As the pictures show there is still plenty of smoke in the area and initially, a column could be seen in the skies.

All Columbia aircraft have returned to base. A crew will remain on scene mopping up and checking for hot spots for the next couple of hours. What ignited the fire is under investigation.

Original post at 5:45 p.m.: Valley Springs, CA — Columbia aircraft and ground resources are battling a blaze near the Acorn Campground at New Hogan Lake.

CAL Fire reports that the fire is a quarter acre in size and burning in the grass along South Petersburg Road near New Hogan Road, south of Highway 26 in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County. The flames are burning on both sides of the roadway. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

