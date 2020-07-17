Sunny
89.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Update: Fire In Valley Springs

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Fire at New Hogan Lake in Valley Springs area

Fire at New Hogan Lake in Valley Springs area

Photo Icon View Photos

Update at 6:30 p.m.: CAL Fire dispatch reports that the grass fire burning near the Acorn Campground at New Hogan Lake has been contained at a quarter acre. The flames broke out along South Petersburg Road near New Hogan Road and south of Highway 26 in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County.  At one point, the flames had jumped to both sides of the road. As the pictures show there is still plenty of smoke in the area and initially, a column could be seen in the skies.

All Columbia aircraft have returned to base. A crew will remain on scene mopping up and checking for hot spots for the next couple of hours. What ignited the fire is under investigation.

Original post at 5:45 p.m.: Valley Springs, CA — Columbia aircraft and ground resources are battling a blaze near the Acorn Campground at New Hogan Lake.

CAL Fire reports that the fire is a quarter acre in size and burning in the grass along South Petersburg Road near New Hogan Road, south of Highway 26 in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County. The flames are burning on both sides of the roadway. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

Get directionsOpen standalone map in fullscreen modeExport as GeoJSONExport as GeoRSSExport as ARML for Wikitude Augmented-Reality browser
South Petersburg Road at New Hogan Lake in Valley Springs area

loading map - please wait...

South Petersburg Road at New Hogan Lake in Valley Springs area 38.177520, -120.801031 (Directions)
  • Fire at New Hogan Lake in Valley Springs area

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 