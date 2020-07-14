Construction Could Cause Long Delays In Calaveras County

Road work with flaggers View Photo

Railroad Flat, CA – Construction is underway in Calaveras County that could result in lengthy delays for motorists this week.

Calaveras County Public Works Department has hired Stockton based Mayo Construction for a culvert repair project on Railroad Flat Road in the Rail Road Flat area. The work will require one-way traffic on a section of the road about a quarter of a mile north of Wharregard Road. That could create up to 30-minute delays for travelers, who are asked to find an alternative route if possible.

Crews began the work yesterday and will continue until Friday, July 24. The hours of operation are from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. There will be construction equipment on-site as well as workers, so motorists are urged to use caution in the cone zones. That includes observing all traffic control signs and instructions of onsite flaggers. Questions regarding the project can be directed to the department at (209) 754-6401.