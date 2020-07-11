Update: Fires In Copperopolis Area Shuts Down Section Of Highway 4

Fire in Copperopolis area off Highway 4 near Horseshoe lane View Photos

Update at 1:10 p.m.: The two blazes burning along Highway 4 and Horseshoe Lane in the Copperopolis area of Calaveras County have been contained. CAL Fire dispatch reported that there was a 1-acre fire on the south side of the highway and a 2-3-acre fire on the northside, forcing the closure of the highway. The CHP has reopened the roadway and traffic is moving freely once again. No injuries were reported in the blaze and what ignited the brush fires is under investigation.

Update at 1:30 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that there are now two fires burning along Horseshoe lane on either side of Highway 4 in the Copperopolis area of Calaveras County. Dispatch relays that there is a 1-acre fire on the south side of the highway and a 2-3-acre fire on the northside.

The CHP has shut down that section of the roadway to allow fire crews to attack the blaze. Traffic is back up along the highway in both directions as can be seen in the picture. CAL Fire adds that currently, the fire is holding on both sides.

Original post at 1:15 p.m.: Copperopolis, CA — Columbia aircraft and ground crews are heading to a report of a brush fire in the Copperopolis area of Calaveras County.

The fire is reported on Horseshoe lane off of Highway 4, between Stagecoach Road and Ponderosa Way. The CHP has shut down the highway as CAL Fire reported the flames were heading towards the roadway. There is no word on the fire’s size or the flames’ rate of spread or whether any structures are threatened at this time. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.