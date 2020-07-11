Sunny
103.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Update: Fires In Copperopolis Area Shuts Down Section Of Highway 4

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
Fire in Copperopolis area off Highway 4 near Horseshoe lane

Fire in Copperopolis area off Highway 4 near Horseshoe lane

Photo Icon View Photos

Update at 1:10 p.m.:  The two blazes burning along Highway 4 and Horseshoe Lane in the Copperopolis area of Calaveras County have been contained.  CAL Fire dispatch reported that there was a 1-acre fire on the south side of the highway and a 2-3-acre fire on the northside, forcing the closure of the highway. The CHP has reopened the roadway and traffic is moving freely once again. No injuries were reported in the blaze and what ignited the brush fires is under investigation.

Update at 1:30 p.m.:  CAL Fire reports that there are now two fires burning along Horseshoe lane on either side of Highway 4 in the Copperopolis area of Calaveras County. Dispatch relays that there is a 1-acre fire on the south side of the highway and a 2-3-acre fire on the northside.

The CHP has shut down that section of the roadway to allow fire crews to attack the blaze. Traffic is back up along the highway in both directions as can be seen in the picture. CAL Fire adds that currently, the fire is holding on both sides.

Original post at 1:15 p.m.: Copperopolis, CA — Columbia aircraft and ground crews are heading to a report of a brush fire in the Copperopolis area of Calaveras County.

The fire is reported on Horseshoe lane off of Highway 4, between Stagecoach Road and Ponderosa Way. The CHP has shut down the highway as CAL Fire reported the flames were heading towards the roadway. There is no word on the fire’s size or the flames’ rate of spread or whether any structures are threatened at this time. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

Get directionsOpen standalone map in fullscreen modeExport as GeoJSONExport as GeoRSSExport as ARML for Wikitude Augmented-Reality browser
Horseshoe Lane, Copperopolis

loading map - please wait...

Horseshoe Lane, Copperopolis 37.952347, -120.683759 (Directions)
  • Fire in Copperopolis area off Highway 4 on Horseshoe lane

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 