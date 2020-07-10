Sunny
97.0 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Update: Vehicle Crash Sparks Fire In Vallecito Area

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
CAL Fire C404 helicopter based in Columbia Air Attack Base

CAL Fire C404 helicopter based in Columbia Air Attack Base

Photo Icon View Photo

Update at 4:45 p.m.:  All aircraft and ground crews have been called off the scene of a vehicle crash that sparked a small fire. CAL Fire reports the small spot fire went out on its own before crews arrived. The initial call for fire crews went out after the CHP reported that a vehicle had overturned in the 5300 block of Red Hill Road near Carson Street, south of Highway 4, and ignited a fire in nearby grass. No injuries were reported in the wreck.

Original post at 4:36 p.m.: Vallecito, CA – A solo vehicle rollover crash has sparked a vegetation fire in the Vallecito area of Calaveras County, according to the CHP.

Columbia aircraft and ground crews are responding to the location in the 5300 block of Red Hill Road near Carson Street, south of Highway 4. CAL Fire reports the overturned vehicle ignited a fire in the nearby grass. An update will be provided as soon as new details come into the newsroom.

Get directionsOpen standalone map in fullscreen modeExport as GeoJSONExport as GeoRSSExport as ARML for Wikitude Augmented-Reality browser
5300 block of Red Hill Road, Vallecito

loading map - please wait...

5300 block of Red Hill Road, Vallecito 38.074146, -120.492025 (Directions)

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 