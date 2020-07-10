Update: Vehicle Crash Sparks Fire In Vallecito Area

CAL Fire C404 helicopter based in Columbia Air Attack Base View Photo

Update at 4:45 p.m.: All aircraft and ground crews have been called off the scene of a vehicle crash that sparked a small fire. CAL Fire reports the small spot fire went out on its own before crews arrived. The initial call for fire crews went out after the CHP reported that a vehicle had overturned in the 5300 block of Red Hill Road near Carson Street, south of Highway 4, and ignited a fire in nearby grass. No injuries were reported in the wreck.

Original post at 4:36 p.m.: Vallecito, CA – A solo vehicle rollover crash has sparked a vegetation fire in the Vallecito area of Calaveras County, according to the CHP.

Columbia aircraft and ground crews are responding to the location in the 5300 block of Red Hill Road near Carson Street, south of Highway 4. CAL Fire reports the overturned vehicle ignited a fire in the nearby grass. An update will be provided as soon as new details come into the newsroom.