Virtual Town Hall On Tuolumne County Education

Sonora, CA — Tonight is a chance to hear from local educators and the public health department about plans being developed to reopen schools.

The virtual town hall meeting is entitled, “The New Normal: The Future of Education.” It will run from 6-7:30pm on the website Zoom. Click here for a link. It is being put on by the Tuolumne County Public Health Department and the Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Office. It will also be streamed on Access Tuolumne.

The forum is designed to provide an update to families and to address questions and concerns.

Click here to read an earlier story about local school guidance documents that will serve as a roadmap for local districts in the Fall. It was also discussed in a recent Mother Lode Views with Superindent Cathy Parker, which can be found here.

Questions for the town hall could be submitted earlier, but the period has now ended. However, public health officials note that they will also be monitoring questions that are posted within the Zoom platform during the meeting.