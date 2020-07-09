CCWD Scales Back Office Hours Due To COVID-19 Uptick

San Andreas, Ca — The Calaveras County Water District has reduced the hours that members of the public can stop by due to a recent resurgence of coronavirus in the region.

The district reports that the office is now only open to the public from 10am-noon, Monday through Friday. CCWD asks customers who have not set up automatic payments to pay bills online at www.ccwd.org. Or, payments can also be mailed to the district or placed into the drop-box near the main entrance.

In addition, the district reports, “CCWD operations staff will be working throughout our service areas. We ask members of the public to limit in-person interactions with field staff and respect their efforts to maintain social distance.”