California Capitol Closing Due To COVID-19 Cases

Sonora, CA — The state capitol in Sacramento is closing until further notice due to some recent COVID-19 cases.

Assemblywoman Autumn Burke of Inglewood announced yesterday that she tested positive for coronavirus after being exposed to someone with it when lawmakers met on June 26 to pass the new budget. She notes that she has had no symptoms, but will remain in quarantine until released by a doctor. Speaker Anthony Rendon’s office confirms that at least four others who work in the Assembly have also tested positive.

Lawmakers in the Assembly were planning to return on July 13, but that now remains in question, as the capitol has been closed “until further notice” for cleaning and sanitizing.

The state legislature had shut down for two months earlier this year as a coronavirus precaution. It was the first unscheduled recess in 158 years.