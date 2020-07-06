Meetings Focused On Phoenix Lake Project

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District will hold some upcoming meetings to discuss the ongoing restoration project underway at Phoenix Lake.

The board of directors awarded a $4.1-million contract this past May to Steven Manning Construction to execute the work. TUD staff will present a project overview, answer questions, and receive comments during a series of meetings planned for Thursday, July 16.

They will be held at 4:30, 5:15 and six o’clock at the Indigeny Reserve. The meetings are being held outdoors, at different times, to promote social distancing, and to give people more flexibility to attend.

To read more information about the project, click here.