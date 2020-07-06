Supervisors Will Discuss COVID-19 And Potential Ballot Measures

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Supervisors will hear the latest on the response to coronavirus, and give staff direction on education and compliance strategies.

They are two separate items on Tuesday’s meeting agenda.

In addition, the board will discuss potential local ballot measures that could be placed before voters in November to increase revenue. Meeting documents indicate they could be related to county fire and other services.

The supervisors will consider sending a letter of support to the Continuum of Care related to projects that could receive available Homeless Housing, Assistance, and Prevention Program revenue. The proposal is that Resiliency Village receives $274,785, the CAO’s Office $250,000 and the Health and Human Services Agency $144,233.

In addition, the county will review the list of applicants interested in outgoing District Four Planning Commissioner Jerry Baker’s seat.

The meeting starts Tuesday at 9am.