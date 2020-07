Greeley Hill, CA — Air resources from the Columbia Air Attack base have been busy this evening.

They are helping to battle a fire in the Coulterville/Greeley Hill area. The fire is on Forest Service land reportedly near Greeley Hill Road in the Diana Falls area. No additional information, including the size of the fire, is immediately available.

Written by BJ Hansen.

