Fire In Jamestown

By Tracey Petersen
CAL Fire C404 helicopter based in Columbia Air Attack Base

Jamestown, CA — CAL Fire crews including Columbia aircraft are battling a vegetation fire in Jamestown.

CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that the fire broke out along Rimrock Road near Rawhide Road in some grass. Crews have stopped the flames’ forward rate of spread at a 20 foot by 20-foot spot. Crews will remain on scene to completely contain the fire and mopping up for the next hour. What ignited the blaze is under investigation.

Rimrock Road, Jamestown

Rimrock Road, Jamestown 37.984036, -120.442152 (Directions)

