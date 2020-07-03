Preparing Mt. Provo Road For Fire Season

Tuolumne, CA — As the summer fire season has arrived, a recent project will help provide additional safety for the community of Ponderosa Hills.

Mt. Provo Road is a primary evacuation route for that area, but it has been impassable for several years due to extremely deep ruts. The project is highlighted in a new myMotherLode.com blog authored by Tuolumne County Supervisor Anaiah Kirk. He talks about the measures recently taken and challenges that are still on the horizon.

