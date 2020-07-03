Sunny
Preparing Mt. Provo Road For Fire Season

By B.J. Hansen
Mt. Provo Improvements

Tuolumne, CA — As the summer fire season has arrived, a recent project will help provide additional safety for the community of Ponderosa Hills.

Mt. Provo Road is a primary evacuation route for that area, but it has been impassable for several years due to extremely deep ruts. The project is highlighted in a new myMotherLode.com blog authored by Tuolumne County Supervisor Anaiah Kirk. He talks about the measures recently taken and challenges that are still on the horizon.

You can find his update on Mt. Provo Road by clicking here.

