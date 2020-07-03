Angels Camp Payment Box Vandalized

Angels Camp City Hall View Photo

Angels Camp, CA — The Angels Camp Police Department has a warning for anyone who dropped off a utility payment at city hall on either Wednesday or Thursday.

The Police Department reports that the drop box located in the city hall parking lot was vandalized. It is unknown if anything was stolen because there were still some payments found in the box.

If you dropped off a payment on Wednesday or Thursday, you are asked to contact city hall at 209-736-2181 to confirm that it was received.

The Angels Camp PD reports that if your payment was stolen out of the Utility Payment Drop Box:

• Contact your financial institution and stop payment on the check and report the check as stolen

• Report any unusual activity on your bank account to your financial institution

• Monitor your credit reports for signs of identity theft

Due to this being the second time the Utility Payment Drop Box has been vandalized, City Hall will be removing the Payment Drop Box and offer the following ways to pay your utility bill:

• Mail your check

• You can securely pay your bill online with a credit or debit card

• You can set up automatic checking account payments with City Hall