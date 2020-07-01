Tuolumne County Adds Two More COVID-19 Cases

Tuolumne County Public Health Department View Photos

Sonora, CA – Two more cases have been added to Tuolumne County’s tally of residents who have contracted the coronavirus.

The newest cases identified today involve a male in his 30s and a female in her 50s with both isolating at home. In Tuesday’s Tuolumne County COVID-19 Testing Update, Health officials relay that “based on investigations so far, at least one of the cases does not appear to be associated with any of the previously identified clusters.” No further details regarding these cases were released.

Two new cases bring the total for the county to 30 with 20 remaining active at this time. There are 19 isolating and one patient hospitalized and 10 ten have recovered. Additionally, there are two non-resident positive cases that where treated and tested in the county but will be added to the overall count of the counties in which they reside. To date, 3,446 tests have been administered in Tuolumne County with 3,416 testing negative.

Health officials also report of a virtual town hall meeting title “The New Normal: The Future of Education,” related to school reopening plans. Details on how to attend are in the flyer below:

Active** Coronavirus cases by county (as of 6/30/20 6:30 PM)

Alpine – 0, Amador – 10, Calaveras – 24 as detailed here, Mariposa – 8, Madera – 210, Merced – 823, Mono – 6, San Joaquin – 1,545, Stanislaus – 474, Tuolumne – 20.

**Active cases as reported by the county or; recovered and deceased known positive cases minus total known cases, for Mono, Merced and San Joaquin Counties a rolling 14-day total of new cases.



* Tuolumne County testing numbers include those routed through Public Health to a Public Health Laboratory and those reported through the State infectious disease reporting system. All positive cases of Tuolumne County residents must be reported to Public Health. State data is here.