Bill Advances To Allow California Lawmakers To Vote Remotely

California State Capitol Building View Photo

Sacramento, CA — After being forced to recess for a couple of months due to COVID-19, California lawmakers are pushing forward a bill that will allow for remote voting during emergencies.

The measure passed in the Assembly and now moves to the Senate. It would also require a 2/3 vote of the public during the November General Election, as it would amend the state’s Constitution.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, California lawmakers were unable to meet throughout much of March and April. Some lawmakers voiced concerns about the power the governor had to make decisions during the early weeks of the pandemic, and lawmakers were unable to provide any oversight.

The bill must be approved by June 25 in the Senate in order to move forward to the November ballot.