Today’s Business Webinar To Focus On Move To Stage Three

Sonora, CA — On Friday the local COVID-19 restrictions will be loosened for sectors like movie theaters, bars, wineries, museums, gyms, hotels and campgrounds.

The revised state guidelines will be the main focus of today’s weekly business webinar hosted by the Tuolumne County Department of Innovation and Business Assistance. Counties like Tuolumne and Calaveras will be allowed to move into Stage 3 based on a number of factors, including the local health officer’s approval, the number of cases, testing availability, contact tracing, etc.

Based on current state rules, some of the businesses that will not be able to open on Friday include nail salons, tattoo parlors, live theater, nightclubs, concert venues, festivals and theme parks.

You can register for the 6pm business webinar by clicking here.