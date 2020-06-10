California Judicial Council To Vote On Rescinding COVID-19 Actions

Sacramento, CA — State leaders will decide whether to end emergency actions, like the $0-bail for lower-level offenders, taken in response to COVID-19.

Dropping the bail to $0 has been controversial and criticized by many local law enforcement officials. It has resulted in, statewide, 20,000 defendants being released from jail prior to their trials. The California Judicial Council will vote today on whether to end the emergency practice, effective June 20.

Judicial Council Justice Marsha Slough states that if the emergency measures are rescinded, local jurisdictions would still be able to implement similar procedures, if desired, adding, “We urge local courts to continue to use the emergency COVID-19 bail schedules where necessary to protect the health of the community, the courts, and the incarcerated.”

In addition, the council will vote today on ending emergency measures designed to prohibit evictions and foreclosures during the coronavirus pandemic.

On that matter, Judge Maria Anderson of the Judicial Council, states, “Housing policy decisions are usually left to the state legislature, which was unable to hold sessions during the statewide shelter-in-place-order. With the legislature back in session, lawmakers can address any measures needed to protect the homes and businesses of those affected by the pandemic.”