Prescribed Fire Begins At Calaveras Big Trees

Arnold, CA — Smoke was visible yesterday in the vicinity of Calaveras Big Trees State Park, and burning is anticipated to continue over the coming days.

We reported earlier that the burn is in the North Grove area and is a joint effort between California State Parks and CAL Fire. The burn will cover approximately 217 acres between East Moran Fire Road and the Water W. Smith Parkway, and officials have stated that it will continue on favorable weather days through June 15.

Highway 4 will remain open, but smoke impacts are possible.