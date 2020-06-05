Second Major Power Outage In Calaveras County

PG&E power outage in San Andreas and Mokelumne Hill areas View Photo

San Andreas, CA — PG&E is reporting a new power outage impacting nearly 3,500 customers in the Calaveras County area.

The outage stretches from Fourth Crossing along Highway 49 to Rich Gulch along Highway 26. It includes San Andreas including along Pool Station Road, Calaveritas, Mountain Ranch, Jesus Maria, and Mokelumne Hill. The utility has crews en route to the outage site to investigate a cause. An estimated 8:15 p.m. restoration time has been given.

As reported here earlier today, another power outage affected 4,100 customers spanning outside of Angles Camp all the way up the Highway 4 corridor to the Murphys area had all of the customers’ lights back on by around 5 p.m.