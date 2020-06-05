Update: Reported Commercial Fire In San Andreas

CAL Fire truck View Photo

Update at 7:30 p.m.: Fire crews have been able to knock down a commercial structure fire at an electrical substation in the vicinity of Pool Station and Cement Plant roads in the San Andreas area of Calaveras County. CAL Fire reports the flames were contained to the voltage box with no spread to nearby vegetation. Crews will be mopping up for the next hour. The cause is under investigation.

Original post at 6:30 p.m.: San Andreas, CA — CAL Fire is reporting a new fire in the San Andreas area of Calaveras County.

It is reported as a commercial fire at an electrical substation in the vicinity of Pool Station and Cement Plant roads.

We will provide more details as they come into the News Center.

