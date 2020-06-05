Mostly cloudy
88.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Update: Reported Commercial Fire In San Andreas

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
CAL Fire truck

CAL Fire truck

Photo Icon View Photo

Update at 7:30 p.m.:  Fire crews have been able to knock down a commercial structure fire at an electrical substation in the vicinity of Pool Station and Cement Plant roads in the San Andreas area of Calaveras County. CAL Fire reports the flames were contained to the voltage box with no spread to nearby vegetation. Crews will be mopping up for the next hour. The cause is under investigation.

Original post at 6:30 p.m.: San Andreas, CA — CAL Fire is reporting a new fire in the San Andreas area of Calaveras County.

It is reported as a commercial fire at an electrical substation in the vicinity of Pool Station and Cement Plant roads.

We will provide more details as they come into the News Center.

Get directionsOpen standalone map in fullscreen modeExport as GeoJSONExport as GeoRSSExport as ARML for Wikitude Augmented-Reality browser
Pool Station and Cement Plant roads San Andreas

loading map - please wait...

Pool Station and Cement Plant roads San Andreas 38.164781, -120.671156 Pool Station and Cement Plant roads San Andreas (Directions)

 

    Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

    Popular Pages

    • Local News
    • Fire Info
    • Weather
    • Dining Guide
    • Classifieds
    • Events
    • Movies
    • Tourism
    • Polls
    • Traffic
    • Media
    • Real Estate
    Terms of Service Privacy Policy
    © Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
    Feedback

     