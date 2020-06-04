Major Power Outage In Calaveras County

Angels Camp Copperopolis Power Outage View Photo

Sonora, CA — Over 4,100 PG&E customers are without electricity as part of an outage impacting a wide area of Calaveras County.

The outage occurred during the nine o’clock hour this morning and PG&E is hoping for full restoration by 1:15pm. It is impacting Angels Camp, Copperopolis, Carson Hill and Vallecito.

PG&E reports that it is not immediately clear what caused the outage.

