Officer Involved In Shooting In Jamestown

Shooting scene at Preston Lane Apartments in Jamestown View Photo

Jamestown., CA — Tuolumne County Sheriff’s investigators are currently on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Jamestown.

After hearing scanner activity around 2 p.m., Clarke Broadcasting asked Tuolumne County Sheriff’s officials about a report of a shooting in Jamestown involving deputies and a man who had been hold up in his home. Sheriff’s spokesperson Nicco Sandelin responded via text, “We are currently investigating an officer-involved shooting which just recently occurred at the Preston Lane Apartments in Jamestown. More details will be released at a later time.”

Around that same time, we received a call into the news center from a man who did not want to be identified but said he had just witnessed a shooting. He stated, “The man came out of his apartment and the deputies shot him several times.”

There is no word on the condition of the man who was shot or why the deputies had come to his home. An update on this shooting will be provided as soon as more information comes into the newsroom.