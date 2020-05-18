Newsom Says Pro Sports And Haircuts Coming Soon

California Governor Gavin Newsom seal View Photo

Sacramento, CA — During his daily briefing, Governor Gavin Newsom was upbeat about more businesses reopening in the weeks ahead.

He stated that pro sports in California, without spectators, will likely be allowed around the first of June.

Regarding another popular service sector, he stated, “Getting a haircut, which is very meaningful, can be done on a regional variance, and we believe even statewide, in the next few weeks.”

Newsom indicated that more information will be forthcoming.

He added that hospitalizations for COVID-19 were down nearly 8-percent over the past two weeks, and ICU numbers were down by around 9-percent. He did, however, somberly note that 41 additional people died of COVID-19 complications over the past day.

Newsom stated that 23 of California’s 58 counties have filed attestation to move further through Stage Two, and around 30 more counties will soon meet the needed requirements.