Sonora City Council To Discuss Coronavirus, Roads And Committees

Sonora, CA — A few items will go before the Sonora City Council this evening.

The council will further discuss Governor Gavin Newsom’s stay at home order and its implementation at the city level.

The council will then have a discussion about which members are serving on what various committees. The council members are appointed to committees by the Mayor and then confirmed by a majority council vote. Meeting documents note that councilwoman Connie Williams has requested that the Mayor re-assign her committee assignments due to her limited ability to attend meetings. A revised list is being developed by Mayor Jim Garaventa, and it will be reviewed at the meeting.

Then the council will discuss how to spend state allocated road funding during the next fiscal year. $65,000 in new revenue is anticipated to arrive, and the city will discuss using money to pave and restripe Snell Street from the city limits to Bonanza Street. Other money is proposed to stripe and mark parts of Stewart Street, Lyons Street and Sanguinetti Road.

The meeting will be held on the online platform Zoom.

