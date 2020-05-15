Sunny
Motorcycle Vs. Vehicle Crash

By Tracey Petersen
Angels Camp, CA — First responders are on the scene of a motorcycle versus two-vehicle collision on Highway 4 in the Angels Camp area of Calaveras County.

The crash happened about a half a mile east of Stallion Way, but the wreckage is not blocking the highway. The CHP reports that when officers arrived the bike rider was down on the ground. While there is no specific information on injuries, an air ambulance has been called to the scene.  We will have more details as soon as they come into the newsroom.

Highway 4 near Stallion Way

Highway 4 near Stallion Way 38.056066, -120.620441 Stallion Way, Angels Camp, CA, United States (Directions)

