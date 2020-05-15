Caltrans Opens Seasonal Mountain Passes

Sonora, CA — Effective today, you can now travel over Highway 108 Sonora Pass and Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass.

The eastern side of Highway 120 Tioga Pass is also open, however, since Yosemite National Park remains closed, you cannot access it via Tioga Road within the park boundaries.

In addition, Highway 89 Monitor Pass is back open.

Caltrans spokesperson Warren Alford says, “Early season conditions exist, so we definitely want people to be prepared, and use extra caution.”

He notes that there is a strong possibility that the passes could temporarily close by late in the weekend because a storm system is anticipated to pass through starting on Sunday.

While the passes are opening, state agencies are still calling for everyone to stay as close to home as possible, and practice social distancing.