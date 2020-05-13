Sonora To Consider Dine-In Distancing Measure Under Expanded Stage 2 Order

Sonora City Hall View Photo

Sonora, CA — Sonora City Council is calling a special session to discuss al fresco dining downtown under a COVID-19 emergency ordinance.

Based on the Tuolumne County’s latest public health orders as reported today here, which allow it to enter Stage 2B or Expanded Stage 2 with attestation, the City of Sonora is likewise entering into the mode.

In an effort to assist with COVID-19 physical distancing requirements city officials announced that there will be a special meeting on Thursday beginning at 4 p.m. While the agenda has not yet been posted, the stated main objective at this point is reportedly to consider enacting an urgency ordinance allowing outdoor seating for restaurants within the city limits.