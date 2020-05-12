Mostly cloudy
Rodefer: Localism Is Determinism

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County District Five Supervisor Karl Rodefer has authored a new myMotherLode.com blog critical of the state’s role in determining when local businesses can reopen.

The blog, is a speech Rodefer delivered at today’s board of supervisors’ meeting. He lists several factors he would like the Governor to consider, and argues, “Telling local jurisdictions what essential and non-essential businesses are is not “high-level guidance” it is micromanagement.”

You can find the blog by clicking here.  

