Tuolumne Supervisors Amend Special Meeting Agenda

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Supervisors made a last-minute change to the special meeting agenda for today.

In addition to hearing the latest from county health officials about the coronavirus response, the board was originally planning to further discuss the fiscal year 2020-21 budget. We reported earlier that the county is facing a $6-7 million shortfall. However, that item has now been postponed until the meeting on May 19.

An additional item has been inserted into today’s agenda, and it is related to adopting resolutions asking for local authorities to receive maximum flexibility when it comes to relaxing state COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and residences.

Today’s special meeting starts at 11am.