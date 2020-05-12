COVID-19 Forces Cancellation Of Mother Lode Fair

Mother Lode Fair View Photo

Sonora, CA — It is now official, the Mother Lode Fair Board of Directors has canceled this summer’s fair.

A fair board meeting was held last night via the online website Zoom. A statement released by fair CEO Ken Alstott afterward reads, “The Mother Lode Fair Board of Directors made the heartbreaking decision to cancel the 2020 Mother Lode Fair. The Directors and Fair Staff had been hopeful that the current crisis would pass in time for us to open our gates on July 2 and show off the incredible line-up we had in store, but with no end in sight, the Board put public health and safety above our desire to host our annual fair.”

Alstott adds, “Contingency plans have been put in place to continue with a virtual Junior Livestock Auction in order to support our youth exhibitors and provide them a marketplace to sell their projects. The Mother Lode Fair Junior Livestock Auction Committee and Tuolumne County Small Livestock Exhibitors Association will be working with Livestock Staff as we move forward with the virtual auction. Details of the proposed plan will be forthcoming.”

The board and staff say they are all looking forward to 2021 when the community can again come together. The board thanks the sponsors, volunteers and everyone else who has assisted the fair through the years.

The Calaveras County Fair, which had been scheduled for this coming weekend, was also earlier canceled.