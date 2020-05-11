Survey Out Will Help County Attest To COVID-19 Recovery Readiness

Business Preparedness Survey Image View Photo

Sonora, CA – Local government officials are asking Tuolumne County and City of Sonora businesses to help them gauge how ready the region is to reopen for business.

Officials have released a new “Business Preparedness For Re-opening” survey now online, which takes only a few minutes to complete.

They are requesting that local business owners and operators complete it as soon as possible as the input is needed to complete city and county attestation documentation to the state, which will allow Tuolumne County to move through State 2 of the statewide roadmap towards modifying the state’s COVID-19 Stay At Home order.

The questions ask businesses if they have an adequate ongoing supply of sanitation supplies, including hand soap, hand sanitizer, and disinfectant; an adequate ongoing supply of essential protective gear to protect employees, including gloves, and masks.

It also wants to know if they are currently following the Febrile Respiratory Illness (FRI) employee screening process as defined in the Tuolumne County Health Officer order issued back on March 26 and if not, are prepared to conduct daily screening before each employee starts their shift. It further queries businesses if they have plans to ensure physical distancing of at least six feet within their business between individuals or household units.

There is a comment box under every question and a place at the end of the survey to provide more general comments.

You can access the survey by clicking here.