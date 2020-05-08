Tuolumne County Public Health Details Actions For COVID-19 Phase 2 Opening

Coronavirus CDC Image View Photo

Sonora, CA – With “low risk” businesses being allowed to move into COVID-19 Stage 2 and reopen on Friday (May 8th), Tuolumne County Public Health officials detailed the steps being taken to mover further along in the process and add that they do not expect schools to reopen this year.

In a written release, the department shares that it received details late Thursday afternoon on what will specifically be required to submit an attestation and request for a variance to the state in order for the county to move into the later part of Stage 2. It also states the county is preparing for all that is necessary to document the community’s preparedness to move ahead.

Health Department spokesperson Michelle Jachetta tells Clarke Broadcasting, “Our intention is to attest as soon as possible, allowing seated dining, in-store retail, and offices with specific guidelines.” However, she revealed, “We do not expect that schools will open this school year.”

The release also puts out an alert to some businesses noting, “Public Health has been advised that state enforcement agencies, such as Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) and Cosmetology Board, are out in California communities and that there may be consequences for businesses if they observe violations of the statewide order.”

While residents are encouraged to support local businesses, they are asked to continue following the statewide stay-at-home order restricting non-essential travel and prohibiting mass gatherings is still in effect to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

For further details on the governor’s guidelines click here and here for the county’s latest testing numbers. Calaveras County’s plans can be found here.

The entire release is below:

Update on Modification to State Stay-at-Home Order

Today, Governor Newsom outlined plans to move into an early phase of Stage 2 of the roadmap to modifying the statewide stay-at-home order. The state plans to allow for a ‘soft opening’ of Stage 2 tomorrow, May 8th.

What has been planned to be included in the soft opening tomorrow:

Curbside retail, including but not limited to: Bookstores, jewelry stores, toy stores, clothing stores, shoe stores, home and furnishing stores, sporting goods stores, antique stores, music stores, florists. Note: this will be phased-in, starting first with curbside pickup and delivery only until further notice.

Supply chains supporting the above businesses, in manufacturing and logistical sectors

Before reopening, all businesses should review the industry-specific guidelines and checklists to ensure a safe, clean environment for workers and patrons. When a business has completed the checklist, posting of the document at the place of business will demonstrate to customers and employees that efforts were made to reduce risks and they are prepared to reopen. Complete details and business sector-specific guidance and checklists can be found on the state’s COVID-19 website, https://covid19.ca.gov/roadmap/

The Public Health Department also received details late this afternoon on what will specifically be required to submit an attestation and request for a variance to the state for our county to move further into the later part of Stage 2. We will continue to work diligently to prepare for all that is necessary to document our community’s preparedness to move further through Stage 2.We will complete and submit attestation documents as soon as possible.

What the state has indicated may be allowed later in Stage 2are as follows, and will also require specific guidelines and checklists for safe reopening:

Destination retail, including shopping malls and swap meets.

Personal services limited to car washes, pet grooming, tanning facilities, and landscape gardening.

Office-based businesses (telework remains strongly encouraged)

Dine-in restaurants (other facility amenities like bars or gaming areas are not permitted)

Schools and childcare facilities

Outdoor museums and open gallery spaces

Public Health has been advised that state enforcement agencies, such as Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC)and Cosmetology Board, are out in California communities and that there may be consequences for businesses if they observe violations of the statewide order.

It is important to remember that the statewide stay-at-home order restricting non-essential travel and prohibiting mass gatherings is still in effect. We encourage residents to support local businesses within their communities according to state and local health officer orders to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Tuolumne County residents taking the following precautions will help us to continue to contain the spread of COVID-19 and allow us to safely proceed through the stages of modification to the stay-at-home order as allowed by the state:

Reduce non-essential travel and activities

Maintain physical distancing (6 feet between other people that are not part of your household)

Wear a face mask if you are unable to maintain that 6’ physical distancing•Stay home if you are sick

Wash your hands thoroughly and often

Clean/sanitize frequently used surfaces, including phones, etc.

We will provide further updates as more information becomes available.