Tuolumne County COVID-19 Cases Adjusted, New Normal Discussion Offered

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Public Health officials report the county’s tally has dropped and will hold a virtual town hall this Friday.

Health officials explain that the last two cases in a congregate living facility outside of the county, as reported here, have been reassigned to the county where that facility is located. They add that of those two remaining positive cases, both have recovered.

The county has also announced it will hold a virtual town hall this Friday, May 8th from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. The meeting is titled “The New Normal: Panel Discussion” and will focus on education, senior care, joblessness, and homelessness while navigating the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent closures of public spaces.

Health officials instruct with school closures, growing unemployment, and general uncertainty about the future, now is the time to prepare for a new normal and devise a plan to relieve the strain on families. Tuolumne County Supervisor Ryan Campbell will facilitate the discussion. The public will hear updates from local agencies and ask them questions. Individuals are encouraged to submit questions in advance to an anonymous survey by clicking here.

Those attending this virtual meeting can register at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_SRBxQYb1Rfe7OIlyqX4Nxw or call 1-669-900-9128 with Access Code 938 5132 3427.

Presenters will include:

County Health Officer Dr. Liza Ortiz,

Superintendent of Schools Cathy Parker,

ATCAA Director Joe Bors,

Infant Child Enrichment Services Director Chris Mackenzie,

Sonora City Councilmember Colette Such,

County HHSA Director Rebecca Espino and other community representatives.

Panel discussion outline:

Local COVID-19 response update

School resources • Childcare resources

Housing and homelessness

Unemployment resources

Questions