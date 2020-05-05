New Grant Funding For Local Workers Impacted By COVID-19

Mother Lode Job Training COVID-19 worker assistance View Photo

Sonora, CA – Local workers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic can now get financial support through a grant awarded to Mother Lode Job Training (MLJT).

A total of $135,000 will be provided through the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) and administered by the Employment Development Department and the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency. MLJT will supply services to help individuals apply for up to $800. The funds can be used for assistance with housing, utilities, childcare, transportation, and telework equipment, like computers and the internet.

“Mother Lode Job Training is committed to helping our community recover from this health and economic crisis,” said Executive Director Dave Thoeny. “We will use this investment to provide rent and utility assistance for individuals impacted by COVID-19 and help stabilize their lives until they can return to work.”

For the specific rules, questions and application information for receiving funding assistance contact the MLJT main office at (209) 588-1150. Individuals can also get help at local offices in Sonora, San Andreas, Mariposa, and Sutter Creek in Amador County.