COVID-19: Adventist Health Sonora Temporarily Lays Off Some Staff

Adventist Health Sonora's new Health Pavilion and Diana J. White Cancer Institute View Photo

Sonora, CA — The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in fewer patients seeking care at Adventist Health Sonora, and in turn the hospital is forced to temporarily reduce its workforce.

Adventist Health Sonora has approximately 250 physicians and providers (doctors, nurse practitioners and physician assistants) and 1,375 associates.

Effective Monday, approximately 100 associates were placed on a 30-day temporary layoff. In addition, other cost saving measures have included salary reductions and reduced hours.

Adventist Health Sonora has provided a statement to Clarke Broadcasting, reading, “Health systems throughout the nation are experiencing significant reductions in patient visits and services due to COVID-19. As a result, we are faced with painful but necessary decisions to adjust our staffing to reflect our reduced patient volumes so that we can continue caring for our community during this unprecedented time.”

The statement adds, “These difficult decisions directly affect people we love during a challenging time. We are making every effort to minimize the impacts of this pandemic on our associates and provide them with support.”

The impacted associates will continue receive their health benefits at no cost to them over the 30-day period.

A positive for the hospital is that it is again offering some surgeries and procedures starting this week, in accordance with the directives of the California Public Health Department.

Adventist Health Sonora continues to encourage anyone needing medical care to seek it during this time.