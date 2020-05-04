Convict Released Due To COVID-19 Ducks Out After High-Speed Pursuit

San Andreas, CA — Deputies are seeking a convicted felon wanted on several warrants who escaped during a high-speed motorcycle chase.

According to Calaveras County Sheriff’s spokesperson St. Greg Stark, Sunday around 5:20 p.m. a deputy attempted to initiate an enforcement stop when the bike clocked in at over 75 miles-per-hour in a 55 mph zone on westbound Highway 12 just east of Toyon (between San Andreas and Valley Springs).

The motorcycle turned onto Double Springs Road then accelerated in an attempt to flee the traffic stop, Stark reports, after which the deputy continued to follow the motorcycle as it briefly stopped at the intersection of Highways 26 and 12 near Toyon Middle School. As it idled, the deputy heard the suspect yell at his female passenger to get off.

Stark says the motorcycle began to accelerate before she could get clear and she fell down into the roadway. A deputy continued pursuit of the suspect west on Highway 12 at speeds over 100 mph while another deputy stayed with the passenger to render medical aid.

Stark adds that the suspect was observed passing multiple vehicles over the double-yellow center line, driving with no regard for public safety, and due to the motorcyclist’s extremely unsafe driving, the deputy terminated the pursuit on South Petersburg Road near the Hogan Lake campgrounds.

Deputies were able to identify the driver as 33-year-old Brian Matthew Dehart of San Andreas. He is described as a white male, six feet tall and 327 pounds with black hair and brown eyes (see photo in image box). He was last seen driving a dark-colored motorcycle.

Anyone with any knowledge of his whereabouts should contact the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office at 209 754-6500. Dehart was previously arrested last November on charges of felony charges of vehicle theft, child cruelty, possession of methamphetamine and marijuana for sale along with charges of prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and possession of a concealed dagger among various misdemeanors.

He also had a felony warrant issued out of San Joaquin County for revocation of supervised

release and two felony warrants out of Tuolumne County for probation violation and possession of a controlled substance in jail.

Sheriff Rick DiBasilio states that Dehart was an inmate released from jail on April 15 due to the State Judicial Council’s COVID-19 emergency order, which requires jails to abide by a zero bail rule for certain arrestees, despite severe opposition by the law enforcement community. He adds to please use caution of you see Dehart as he should be considered armed and dangerous.