Burn Permits Required Effective Today

Burn Permit Application View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Effective 8am today, burn permits are required within the CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras jurisdiction.

As part of the Governor’s Stay at Home directive, residential burn permits are now being issued online. Applicants will watch a three minute video, fill out an application, and then print the permit. Click here to find more information. Property owners requiring alternate means of acquiring a permit can call 1-209-754-3831 for assistance, Monday-Friday, 8am-5pm.

Burn permit terms include limiting pile size to a maximum of four feet by four feet and clearing down to bare mineral soil 10 feet from the outer edges of burn piles.

Outdoor burning may be done only permissive burn days, and refrain from burning if it is windy.