Yosemite Updates Entrance Closures Due To COVID-19 Crisis

ioga Pass gate at Yosemite National Park View Photo

Yosemite, CA – Yosemite National Park is making a change to one of its gate closures.

While the park remains closed to the public with only a few exceptions, the south entrance will now be closed overnight. Entry into the park will not be permitted at that gate during the hours of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The gate is being staffed from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. During that period employees, residents, and property owners with proof of residency/employment can enter the park.

As reported here, on March 20th Yosemite National Park was shut down to visitors due to the COVID-19 crisis.