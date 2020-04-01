Mostly cloudy
60.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Yosemite Updates Entrance Closures Due To COVID-19 Crisis

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
ioga Pass gate at Yosemite National Park

ioga Pass gate at Yosemite National Park

Photo Icon View Photo

Yosemite, CA – Yosemite National Park is making a change to one of its gate closures.

While the park remains closed to the public with only a few exceptions, the south entrance will now be closed overnight. Entry into the park will not be permitted at that gate during the hours of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The gate is being staffed from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. During that period employees, residents, and property owners with proof of residency/employment can enter the park.

As reported here, on March 20th Yosemite National Park was shut down to visitors due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 