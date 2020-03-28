Double Fatal Crash On Highway 108/120 Split Car In Half

CHP patrol car View Photo

Oakdale, CA – New information is being released on a double fatal crash on Highway 108/120 that split a vehicle in half.

Just before 7 a.m., two vehicles collided on Highway 108/120 at the Atlas Road intersection, east of Oakdale, as reported here. Modesto CHP reports that a 67-year-old male was driving a 2004 Pontiac coupe eastbound on the highway and for unknown reasons, the driver lost control of the vehicle. The car spun counterclockwise into the path of an oncoming 2015 Nissan sedan driven by an 85-year-old male.

The front of the sedan struck the right side of the coupe and split it in half. The wreckage from both vehicles blocked the roadway. Officers directed traffic for about 20 minutes until a tow crew was able to remove it.

Both drivers, two male adults, one from Modesto and the other from Newark, were killed in the crash and were the only occupants in the vehicles. Their names are not being released pending notification of family. It is not yet known if drugs and/or alcohol contributed to this collision, as investigators are awaiting autopsy reports.