Fatal Crash On Highway 108 East Of Oakdale

By B.J. Hansen
CHP Patrol Car Logo

Oakdale, CA — Traffic is being detoured this morning on Highway 108 near Atlas Road east of Oakdale.

The CHP reports that a fatal crash occurred at around 7am, and officials are on scene investigating the incident and cleaning up the wreckage. Two vehicles were involved in the crash. Caltrans has responded to set up a detour on Highway 108 utilizing nearby side roads. The crash occurred between Oakdale and Knights Ferry. Be prepared for a delay.

