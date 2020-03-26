Coronavirus Case In Tuolumne County

Tuolumne County Government View Photo

Sonora, CA — The first confirmed case of coronavirus has been identified in Tuolumne County.

CAO Tracie Riggs reports, “The individual is not a permanent resident but had traveled to a home they owned here in the county. The case is associated with an area of Mono County where community transmission is occurring.”

Riggs adds, “They self-isolated at their home, therefore, the risk for community exposure is minimal. This means the case will not count as a case for Tuolumne but will count for the county in which they reside.”

That said, “Staff and hospital personnel have put the preplanned protocols in place and are responding accordingly.”

Riggs says over the course of the past few weeks county leaders have been working closely with the Interim Public Health Officer, Dr. Eric Sergienko, and other local health partners, to put protocols in place to help prevent the potential spread of coronavirus, as well as to be prepared in the event of a confirmed case, like the county has now.

Riggs says more information will be released by the Tuolumne County Public Health Department later today. We’ll pass along more information when it becomes available.