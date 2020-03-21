COVID-19 Impacts Tuolumne County Bus Routes

Tuolumne County Transit Bus View Photo

Sonora, CA – The coronavirus pandemic is impacting bus travel in Tuolumne County.

Transit officials are putting the brakes on all routine routes starting Monday but implementing a Dial-A-Ride service for those in need of transportation in the county that meet certain criteria.

Local Transportation officials released the below service announcement:

COVID -19 Related Transit Service Adjustments

As of Monday, March 23, 2020, TCT will be running a free general public Dial-A-Ride for essential activities only.

a. To engage in activities or perform tasks essential to their health and safety to their family or household members (including, not limited to, pets)

b. To obtain necessary services or supplies for themselves and their family or household members or deliver those services for supplies to others.

c. For trips to work for or to obtain services at any healthcare operations.

Please call 209-532-0404 in advance for a reservation. We will only allow 3 passengers on the bus at a time with the social distancing rule in place.

All regular routes will be canceled until further notice.

We continue to look to the County Public Health Officer and CAO’s office for clarity on appropriate responses to COVID- 19. We will update the Public to service changes as recommended.

Thank you for understanding and cooperation.

Sincerely,

Tuolumne County Transit Management.