Tuolumne County Government Changes In Services

Sonora, CA – With the governor’s order to stay at home due to COVID 19, the county is updating its operating procedures to comply with some of those changes including court appearances, jury duty, libraries, and the county clerk’s office.

Court:

Regarding the Tuolumne County Superior Court, officials relay that court locations will remain open and that persons who have court appearances or other business with the court, such as filing legal papers, are not subject to the governor’s order.

The court will be implementing these preventative actions to minimize public interaction during the coronavirus pandemic:

Court Preventative Actions:

1. The Court requested an Emergency Order from the Chief Justice of the California Supreme

Court allowing it to take emergency steps from 3/23/20 until 4/22/20. In the request, the

Court sought authority for actions that may be implemented in the future, if necessary, and

for actions to be taken immediately. Below are the actions the Court will take immediately.

2. Beginning 3/23/20 and until 4/22/20, all jury trials will be rescheduled and persons

summoned for those trials do not need to report for jury duty. The Court will be notifying

persons summoned that they do not have to report for jury duty.

3. On a case-by-case basis, for uncontested court cases where possible, the Court will continue

the matters to a date past 4/22/20.

4. For all court cases that need to proceed, where possible the Court will do the following:

a. Allow persons to appear for court cases telephonically using CourtCall.

b. Allow only 25 persons in the Courtroom at any time, all other persons will be sent to

another Courtroom for the matter to be heard or asked to return at a later time.

5. Beginning 3/19/20, the Court’s civil counter at the Historic Courthouse at 41 W. Yaney Ave.,

Sonora, will be closed to the public and all persons needing to do civil filings will be directed

to use the civil drop box or go to the criminal counter at the Court’s building located at 60 N.

Washington Street, Sonora. The criminal counter at our Washington Street location has a

window and intercom system which protects both the public and the staff from possible

coronavirus exposure. Persons needing civil forms for divorce, small claims and other civil

matters may pick those up at the first floor of the Historic Courthouse where a table in the

public lobby has the forms available for the public.

6. Beginning immediately, the Self Help Center will be physically closed to the public and all

persons needing self-help assistance will be directed to call the Self Help number to receive

assistance by phone.

7. Beginning immediately, the Court will stop providing mediation services in person. Instead,

persons will be provided mediation services by phone, video or online.

8. Beginning immediately, guardianship and conservatorship interviews and/or investigations

will be rescheduled and/or done via video/Skype/phone alternatives.

9. Beginning immediately, for all non-mandatory appearance citations, like traffic tickets, where

the defendant requests to appear, appearance dates will be set 90 days out.

Libraries:

County Library officials have announced the closure of all branches. In addition, all late charges for materials will be waived. They remind that the digital library is always open, click here.

County Clerk/Elections:

The County Clerk and Auditor-Controller Office will be closing for in-person services on Monday, March 23rd. Mandatory essential services will be provided only by mail and or online. Any services below not listed in the guidelines provided by the clerk’s office are not available at this time:

County Clerk:

Fictitious Business Names filings and renewals by mail

Elections:

• Voters may update their registration online at https://registertovote.ca.gov/

• Election results are available online at https://www.tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/elections

Phone, mail and E-mail assistance contact:

County Clerk & Auditor phone and e-mail information services will remain available:

Auditor-Controller 209 533 5551 auditor-controller@tuolumnecounty.ca.gov

County Clerk Elections 209 533 5573 or 209 533 5570

elections@tuolumnecounty.ca.gov