Update: Structure Fire In Tuolumne County

CALFire TCU Fire Engine View Photo

Update at 2:25 p.m.: Cal Fire reports that crews have contained a house fire in the 25800 block of Scenic Drive in Long Barn. They report that 50 percent of the home was engulfed in flames. All occupants escaped the fire unharmed.

Original post at 1:45 p.m.: Long Barn, CA — Firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire in the Long Barn area of Tuolumne County.

The blaze is located in the 25800 block of Scenic Drive near the Long Barn Lodge and south of Highway 108. CAL Fire reports that when firefighters arrived on the scene a single-story wood-frame home had flames shooting out from the bottom, side, and attic of the house. All occupants were able to make it out of the home safely. No other structures are threatened. We will update with more information as soon as it comes into the newsroom.