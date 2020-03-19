Postponed Live Fire Training Now Ready To Ignite

Mi-Wuk Sugar Pine Fire Department engine View Photo

Mi-Wuk Village, CA – A live fire training put on by the Mi-Wuk Sugar Pine Fire District was originally scheduled to set a structure ablaze in January, but those plans were canceled when asbestos was found in the building.

The fire-resistant material linked to cancer has now been professionally removed allowing for the exercise to take place. The building targeted for burning is on the Word of Life Fellowship property located off Highway 108 in Mi-Wuk Village. On Thursday, March 19th during daylight hours firefighter throughout the county will take part in the training that will use a multitude of methods to provide hands-on fire attack procedures, according to fire officials.

Smoke will be visible to in the community and to motorists traveling Highway 108, but the public is asked not to call it in as a wildfire.

For further details on what the exercise entails and how the flames will be ignited, click here for an earlier story including an interview with the Mi-Wuk Sugar Pine Fire Chief Steve McClintock, click here.