Folendorf Widens Lead In Latest Calaveras County Vote Count

Voting sign directing the public where to vote at polling site in Tuolumne County View Photo

San Andreas, CA – With additional votes in the Presidential Primary Election counted in Calaveras County the gap is widening in the District Five Supervisor race.

The latest count shows Amanda Folendorf’s lead has spiked to nearly 54% compared to incumbent Dennis Mills with just over 46%. With Mills needing to make up 336 votes, Calaveras County Registrar of Voters Rebecca Turner says, “It is highly unlikely at this point. We have the provisional ballots to count and then what came in the mail today. Every single vote would have to go his way.”

In total, Turner estimates her office has under 500 ballots left to count with a breakdown of just over 300 provisional ballots and 22 mail-in ballots received on Friday. Also, voters contacted because their ballot was not signed, or their signature did not match their voter registration also have until March 13th to correct the error. However, Turner did not have the number of those ballots.

Turner hopes to have the provisional and mail ballots counted by early next week and then will start a manual count of all the votes that should be done on Friday. Her goal is to certify the election by Monday, March 16th.

Tuolumne County Election Official Debi Bautista tells Clarke Broadcasting that new numbers will not be released until Monday. Click here for an earlier report on those races.

For all the election results from both counties, click here.