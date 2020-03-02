Update: Belleview Elementary Briefly Placed On Lockdown

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo View Photo

Update at 2:10pm: The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office responded to Belleview Elementary at 1pm because of someone acting “erratically.” The school was placed on a precautionary lockdown. The Sheriff’s Office determined no crime occurred and the man was given a ride out of the area.

Original story at 1:42pm: Sonora, CA — There was a notable law enforcement presence on scene at Belleview Elementary earlier this afternoon.

A lockdown was put in place for students and staff to stay inside their classrooms.

Limited details are available, but the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reports that there was a suspicious person on campus. The person was detained and taken off campus. He is talking with law enforcement officials. The lockdown was lifted as all students are deemed safe.

No additional information is immediately available.